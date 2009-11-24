Pregnancy Week 30

Over the last couple weeks, we've covered exactly what you should expect from different kinds of births, from the unmedicated vaginal birth to the C­-section, but at Week 30, as you start into your last 10 weeks of pregnancy, you might want to know a little more about the most common way to give birth: vaginally, with an epidural. It's no surprise so many women end up delivering this way—childbirth is painful and it is the 21st century after all, so why shouldn't we medicate ourselves? While it's a perfectly acceptable way to do it, of course there are pros and cons, which are worth weighing up before you make your birth plan. While we remind you that you should always expect the unexpected when you're expecting, it's still worth knowing your options.