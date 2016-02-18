Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 29: C-Sections

Image zoom

Last week we talked about what you can really expect from a "natural" or unmedicated vaginal birth, but not all births happen that way, so to continue on the path of getting you prepped for your big day, at Week 29, we'll tackle the C­-section—what really happens and how you'll recover from the surgery. Whether a cesarean is something you know you'll have or not, it's always a good idea to go into birth prepared for anything, since it's nearly impossible to predict how your labor and delivery will go down. The good news is if you do have a C­-section, we live in a time when you have a very high chance of it going smoothly and delivering you a bouncing, beautiful baby quickly and efficiently—and many moms look back positively at their experience.

