Pregnancy Week 29

Your baby is the size of a large butternut squash. His skin is still wrinkly, but as fat accumulates, he will fill out.
Baby's Length: 15.20in.
Baby's Weight: 2.54lb.
During pregnancy you'll experience a lot of surprising symptoms, and one that can happen during the third trimester is leaky breasts. The yellowish, thin fluid is colostrum, which is the precursor to breast milk. Usually you'll notice only a drop or two, if any at all, but if the flow becomes greater, you can put nursing pads inside your bra to keep things under control. This fluid contains antibodies that help fight infection and build resistance to many common illnesses during your baby's first days on the outside. So even if you don't plan on breastfeeding for the long haul, you might want to consider nursing just for a couple of days so your baby can take advantage of this nutritional head start.
Your baby is getting stronger by the minute. This week, his pushes, kicks, and rolls will likely occur more frequently—and forcefully. So don't be surprised if you feel an extra-strong karate chop or two! Around this time, the part of your baby's brain associated with intelligence and personality becomes far more complex. You can get to know your baby by paying attention to how he reacts to different foods, sounds, and lights.
Do you know who'll be in your labor room? Some women decide to hire a doula to help support them during labor. More cheerleader than doctor, your doula's there to encourage you no matter what, though she won't actually deliver your baby. Many will also offer postpartum care (help with breastfeeding, swaddling, diaper-changing, and all those other baby basics that definitely take some time to master), which many new moms say is invaluable. Interested? Check out DONA International (www.dona.org) or the International Birth & Wellness Project (www.alace.org) for more info and to find one near you.
This week, your baby-to-be's bones are hardening, and his muscles strengthening. In fact, you may have noticed from his kicks and jabs that he's growing stronger each week. Bones appear bright white on a sonogram. Although you can't see it in this image, your baby has probably been practicing his breathing movements this week, though his lungs still need more time to mature.
Last week we talked about what you can really expect from a "natural" or unmedicated vaginal birth, but not all births happen that way, so to continue on the path of getting you prepped for your big day, at Week 29, we'll tackle the C-section—what really happens and how you'll recover from the surgery. Whether a cesarean is something you know you'll have or not, it's always a good idea to go into birth prepared for anything, since it's nearly impossible to predict how your labor and delivery will go down. The good news is if you do have a C-section, we live in a time when you have a very high chance of it going smoothly and delivering you a bouncing, beautiful baby quickly and efficiently—and many moms look back positively at their experience.