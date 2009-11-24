Pregnancy Week 28

As you enter your third trimester at 28 weeks, your thoughts are likely drifting towards what's happening in three months—um, pushing a baby out—and how you're actually going to manage it. First, know that many billions of women have birthed babies and it can be done—of that we promise you—but how you decide to do it can vary, and depends a lot on your personality, pregnancy and, well, pain tolerance. Over the next few episodes, we'll discuss different ways of giving birth, starting with this one, where we get real about what it's like to have a natural birth, free of pain medication. After all, the more you know...