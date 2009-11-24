Pregnancy Week 28

Baby at 28 weeks will be about the size of a Kabocha squash, and she is beginning to open her eyes and blink.
Baby's Length: 14.80in.
Baby's Weight: 2.22lb.
You've made it to 28 weeks pregnant and even though you're on the home stretch, you're probably about ready to be done with pregnancy! In your final trimester, you'll really feel the physical toll of pregnancy. The extra weight can lead to musculo-skeletal pain, and fatigue can slow you down even more. You might also find it harder and harder to get comfortable whether you're trying to sleep, sit at work or relax on the couch. Shortness of breath can also plague pregnant women during the final trimester.
Until now, your baby's eyelids have been fused shut, but this week he'll begin to open and close his eyes. What's more, his irises are now filled with pigment. Even if you could peek at the color of his peepers now, though, they might not stay that color, as a baby's eyes can change up until he's 6 months to 1 year old (especially if your little guy is born with baby blues).
Prepare for the unexpected. Even though you've written your birth plan and have a vision of how your labor will go, very few deliveries are perfect. Knowing the signs of pre-term labor can help alleviate some of the anxiety associated with delivering early.
Welcome to your third (and last) trimester! Your baby-to-be's hair is seen waving in the amniotic fluid. This hair is called lanugo. Unfortunately, we can't predict how much hair your baby will have because he will lose his lanugo before being born and it will be replaced with the hair we're used to seeing on infants at birth.
As you enter your third trimester at 28 weeks, your thoughts are likely drifting towards what's happening in three months—um, pushing a baby out—and how you're actually going to manage it. First, know that many billions of women have birthed babies and it can be done—of that we promise you—but how you decide to do it can vary, and depends a lot on your personality, pregnancy and, well, pain tolerance. Over the next few episodes, we'll discuss different ways of giving birth, starting with this one, where we get real about what it's like to have a natural birth, free of pain medication. After all, the more you know...