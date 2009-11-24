Pregnancy Week 27

Been feeling a little more outspoken or even on-edge lately? Many women find that being pregnant makes them more assertive than usual—and better equipped to set boundaries at home, at work, or anywhere. The awareness that you're responsible for another little person is often motivation enough to speak up or say no when necessary. Like asking a friend (or a stranger) to stamp out her cigarette when she's lighting up nearby. Pregnancy also has a way of making you hyper-attuned to your instincts. So that tiny voice in the back of your head telling you "I need a seat on this overcrowded bus—stat!" is suddenly toting a megaphone, which helps you go with your gut and do what's best for you and your baby. And the more you can get in the habit of setting limits now, the happier and less frazzled you'll be once you've welcomed your new addition to the world.