Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 26: Is Breast Always Best?

If pregnancy felt a little like a dream in the early days, at 26 Weeks it definitely feels like reality: you're sporting the belly to prove it and you're probably well aware of there being a real, live baby inside with every somersault you feel. This real baby has gotta eat when he comes out, so now's a good time to think seriously about how and what you'll feed him. You've heard it a million times: breast is best. But is it always? In this week's podcast, we take a look at the formula/breast milk debate to help you think ahead about your little bub's nutrition.

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!