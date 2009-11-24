Pregnancy Week 26
How Big is Baby?
Your baby is nearly as long as a zucchini. Her eyebrows and eyelashes are well-defined; plus, she has more hair on her head this week.
Baby's Length: 14.02in.
Baby's Weight: 1.68lb.
Mom's Changing Body
By now, you've probably gained around 15 pounds, and possibly even more, depending on your pre-pregnancy weight. It may sound like a lot and you may not be loving your pregnancy size, but remember it's a necessity. Also, much of the weight can be attributed to the weight of your baby, an increase of blood and fluid volume, your expanded uterus, larger breasts, the placenta, and amniotic fluid.
Baby's Development
Once baby reaches 26 weeks, she will settle into a distinct sleep-wake pattern. You may notice that sometimes she's very active and kicking or punching, and other times she sleeps. If you're lucky, these patterns will mimic yours.
Weekly Tip
Edema—aka the swelling of your hands and feet—may make it hard to get your rings on and your shoes off these days. In fact, 75 percent of pregnant women experience this side effect. The excess fluid in your body often causes your hands, legs, ankles, and feet to swell. Be sure to drink lots of water to try to flush everything through your system. Support stockings can also help prevent swelling.
Week 26 Ultrasound
Hi, Mom! This image reveals a close-up look at your unborn baby's nose and mouth. It's almost as if her face is pressed up against a window.
