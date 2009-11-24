Pregnancy Week 26

If pregnancy felt a little like a dream in the early days, at 26 Weeks it definitely feels like reality: you're sporting the belly to prove it and you're probably well aware of there being a real, live baby inside with every somersault you feel. This real baby has gotta eat when he comes out, so now's a good time to think seriously about how and what you'll feed him. You've heard it a million times: breast is best. But is it always? In this week's podcast, we take a look at the formula/breast milk debate to help you think ahead about your little bub's nutrition.