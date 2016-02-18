Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 25: Gearing up for Baby

Image zoom

At Week 25 it's easy to start feeling a teeny bit overwhelmed by this whole baby thing: After all, you're a mere three months away from being a real, live parent (for the first time or all over again, as the case may be). Sure we talked about what to put on your baby registry in an earlier episode, and yeah you'll need all kinds of stuff, but today we get down to the bare essentials. Maybe you're not having a baby shower, or you're on a tight budget—or maybe minimalism is your thing. So what do you REALLY need when you have a baby? Turns out, not very much—babies are pretty basic, especially in the beginning. But there are a few things (and people!) you'll want by your side in those first weeks home with your newborn and it's good to go in prepared.

