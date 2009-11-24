Pregnancy Week 25
How Big is Baby?
Your baby is the size of an acorn squash. He's developing a firm grasp and may reach out and grab the umbilical cord. He can also stick out his tongue!
Baby's Length: 13.62in.
Baby's Weight: 1.46lb.
Mom's Changing Body
Get ready to kiss your petite little belly goodbye soon, if you haven't already. Your uterus is growing big-time! It is now about the size of a soccer ball. As your uterus continues to expand upward—the top is nearly midway between your breasts and belly button now—your middle will grow longer and wider. This all makes sense, since your baby's going to be pushing past the two-pound mark in no time at all, and you've gotta make room for him in there. You may also be experiencing carpal tunnel syndrome, which causes numb and tingly fingers. Luckily, like most pregnancy symptoms, it usually goes away shortly after your baby is born and your pregnancy swelling subsides.
Baby's Development
Your baby's first bowel movement has been forming in the large intestine. The thick, dark poop is called meconium and it's typically excreted shortly after he's born. Occasionally babies pass this stool before they're born, which means it must be suctioned after birth to clear it from the lungs.
Weekly Tip
Ease heartburn symptoms by tweaking the foods you eat and how you eat them. Stick to five or six smaller meals instead of three large ones—less food in your tummy makes it easier to digest. Avoid fatty, fried foods, which take longer to break down, as well as things that are spicy, citrusy, or carbonated. Try to drink between meals instead of during them to avoid overloading your stomach. And stop eating a few hours before bed to prevent indigestion during sleep. If none of these strategies eases the discomfort, talk to your doctor about taking an over-the-counter remedy. Antacids are generally safe for pregnant women, and some brands (such as Tums) deliver an extra calcium boost.
Week 25 Ultrasound
This close-up image of your baby-to-be's ear shows just how developed her features have become. Although his hearing is still rudimentary, by the time he's born he'll be able to recognize your voice from hearing it constantly in utero.
What Week 25 of Your Pregnancy is Really Like
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast
Gearing up for Baby: The Things You Really Can't Live Without
At Week 25 it's easy to start feeling a teeny bit overwhelmed by this whole baby thing: After all, you're a mere three months away from being a real, live parent (for the first time or all over again, as the case may be). Sure we talked about what to put on your baby registry in an earlier episode, and yeah you'll need all kinds of stuff, but today we get down to the bare essentials. Maybe you're not having a baby shower, or you're on a tight budget—or maybe minimalism is your thing. So what do you REALLY need when you have a baby? Turns out, not very much—babies are pretty basic, especially in the beginning. But there are a few things (and people!) you'll want by your side in those first weeks home with your newborn and it's good to go in prepared.
This Week's To-Do List
This Week's FAQs
Must-Reads
