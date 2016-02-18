Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 24: Before ­Baby Bucket List

Image zoom

Before things get even busier in your third trimester, Week 24 is a great moment to take stock of what you appreciate in your life and put together a list of quality things to do with your partner, or kids, before you bring a (rather disruptive) new life into your world—whether this means scheduling that camping trip your daughter's been pining for, or getting a reservation at that hot new restaurant, having a pre­-baby list of to-­dos is a fun way to bond with your soon­-to-­be growing family. Of course a baby doesn't mean you have to change everything about your life, but there are a few things that may get put on hold over the next year, so now's the time to do 'em!

About The Podcast

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!