Pregnancy Week 23

That baby of yours sure needs a lot of nutrients. As she uses more and more of the vitamins and minerals passing through your body, you might need an extra dose. That's why doctors sometimes prescribe iron supplements, in addition to your prenatal vitamin, during the second half of pregnancy. The extra boost may help reduce your risk of anemia, a condition in which your body doesn't get the 30 milligrams of iron it needs every day to produce enough red blood cells; this can trigger symptoms like serious fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and dizziness. Contact your doctor right away if you feel any of those symptoms during your second or third trimesters. Anemia won't harm the baby in most cases, but it can really zap your energy levels. The good news, though, is that it's usually easily treatable with a daily supplement.