Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 22: It's OK to Not Love Being Pregnant

Image zoom

It's Week 22 and you've been pregnant for a while—you're over the hump, but you still have a trimester and a third to go. While pregnancy is a time for glowing, planning and getting excited for the baby-­to-­be, it can sometimes be a bummer: Sleepless nights trying to stay in the "right" position (Why is it that you always loved sleeping on your left side until now, when you're supposed to???), heartburn, a general sense of anxiety you can't shake, mood swings. Sometimes pregnancy blows—and it's OK to recognize that. Today we'll talk about why you really don't have to LOVE being pregnant all the time.

Subscribe to Pregnancy Confidential on iTunes

About The Podcast

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!