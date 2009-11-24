Pregnancy Week 22

week 22

How Big is Baby?

Your baby is the size of a papaya. Her lungs are developing rapidly, and they will begin making a protein called surfactant, which will help her breathe independently once she's born.

Baby's Length: 10.94in.

Baby's Weight: 15.17oz.

Mom's Changing Body

Feeling dizzy? This is another normal pregnancy side effect, and it's due to the fact that your blood pressure has dropped. Your blood can't move as fast as it used to, so you may feel lightheaded when you stand up or after standing for a long period of time. You're probably enjoying the benefits of pregnancy hormones now in the form of thicker hair and stronger nails, but along with the gorgeous locks, you may start to notice a few unwanted hairs. Stick to plucking, waxing and shaving for removal—bleaches and depilatories contain unsafe chemicals.

Baby's Development

Your baby's previously see-through skin will now become opaque. However, it will remain wrinkly, red, and covered in vernix until more fat helps to fill it out. Also this week, he's fine-tuning his sense of touch (thanks to maturing brain cells and nerve endings). Your baby may experiment with these newfound skills by feeling his face or anything else he can get his hands on. This week, your baby's eyebrows start growing and hair will start sprouting on the scalp, but this varies—your baby may grow a thick head of dark hair or he may enter the world bald.

Weekly Tip

Tired of taking a back seat to your bump? The days of chatting about yourself or your favorite TV shows may seem long gone. Now all your friends want to talk about is your due date, the nursery, and baby names. If you're sick of dishing about your pregnancy, have a few hot conversation topics ready for your next dinner party.

Week 22 Credit: American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine - AIUM.org

Week 22 Ultrasound

Here, the baby-to-be appears to be sleeping (babies in utero do have periods of sleeping and periods of activity). But his hearing and taste buds are also developing rapidly. He may even be making faces depending on how much he likes your music and food choices!

What Week 22 of Your Pregnancy Is Really Like

Pregnancy Confidential Podcast

Sometimes Being Pregnant Sucks (And It's OK)

It's Week 22 and you've been pregnant for a while—you're over the hump, but you still have a trimester and a third to go. While pregnancy is a time for glowing, planning and getting excited for the baby-­to-­be, it can sometimes be a bummer: Sleepless nights trying to stay in the "right" position (Why is it that you always loved sleeping on your left side until now, when you're supposed to???), heartburn, a general sense of anxiety you can't shake, mood swings. Sometimes pregnancy blows—and it's OK to recognize that. Today we'll talk about why you really don't have to LOVE being pregnant all the time.

This Week's To-Do List

