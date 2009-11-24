Pregnancy Week 21

When looking in the mirror these days, it might be hard to adjust to what you're seeing. But that's okay! Every woman has at least one of those "Oh, my gosh, what's happening to me?" moments during pregnancy. It's important to keep in mind that these nine months are a tiny little blip in the radar of your life, and you'll have your pre-baby body back (or at least something close to it) soon enough. In the meantime, appreciate your newfound voluptuousness. Show off your belly with a fitted T-shirt instead of hiding it under a tented top. And, hey, there's nothing wrong with flashing a little of that amazing new cleavage.