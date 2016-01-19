Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 20: Baby Registry

In this episode we'll cover all you need to know about Week 20 of pregnancy. We're calling it the "Registry Special," or the "I Better Start Thinking Seriously About This Baby Stuff" period. This is the week when you have the big, extensive mid­-pregnancy ultrasound that will help determine your baby's overall health. It can be totally nerve­wracking, but once it's done, you may feel more ready to start thinking seriously about what this baby needs when she comes out.

About The Podcast

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!