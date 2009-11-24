Pregnancy Week 20

Wacky, scary, vivid, and unsettling dreams are all totally normal during pregnancy. These dreams may be spurred by anxieties you have about motherhood or labor, along with insomnia, or trouble falling asleep. You can let your imagination run wild with these nightmares... or you can take a deep breath when you wake up and talk about your dreams with your partner or friends. If you rationalize your fears as they're surfacing in your subconscious, you can let go of some of your worries.