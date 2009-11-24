Pregnancy Week 20

Discover how your baby is developing in week 20. Plus, get tips on dealing with everything from stress to nosy relatives.

How Big is Baby?

Your baby is now the size of a banana. She may have thin eyebrows and is sprouting some hair on her head.

Baby's Length: 6.46in.
Baby's Weight: 10.58oz.

Mom's Changing Body

This week is a cause for celebration—you've reached the halfway point of your pregnancy! If you turn to the side these days, others will really notice a change in your profile—you definitely look pregnant now. If you haven't felt round ligament pains yet, you may soon. These sharp pains in your hip, abdomen or groin are normal. As your uterus grows, the round ligaments, which are attached to your pelvic sidewall and each side of your upper uterus, are pulled and stretched.

Baby's Development

Your baby is as happy as a clam in your womb, as his well-developed limbs continue to explore by curling, flexing, and kicking. And as his hair, nails and eyebrows continue to sprout, your fetus is looking remarkably more and more like Mom and Dad every day.

Weekly Tip

Wacky, scary, vivid, and unsettling dreams are all totally normal during pregnancy. These dreams may be spurred by anxieties you have about motherhood or labor, along with insomnia, or trouble falling asleep. You can let your imagination run wild with these nightmares... or you can take a deep breath when you wake up and talk about your dreams with your partner or friends. If you rationalize your fears as they're surfacing in your subconscious, you can let go of some of your worries.

Credit: American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine - AIUM.org

Week 20 Ultrasound

Here, baby-to-be is curled up with her leg tucked in and her arms covering her face, which is turned away. She may look scrawny now, but developmentally she's right on track. Her bones, visible in this 3-D image, are continuing to harden and develop.

What Week 20 of Your Pregnancy Is Really Like

Pregnancy Confidential Podcast

Now What Do I Put on That Registry?

In this episode we'll cover all you need to know about Week 20 of pregnancy. We're calling it the "Registry Special," or the "I Better Start Thinking Seriously About This Baby Stuff" period. This is the week when you have the big, extensive mid­-pregnancy ultrasound that will help determine your baby's overall health. It can be totally nerve­wracking, but once it's done, you may feel more ready to start thinking seriously about what this baby needs when she comes out.

This Week's To-Do List

This Week's FAQs

Must-Reads

