Pregnancy Week 19

Everyone loves to talk about the pregnancy glow, and it's usually one of the questions you'll get asked at parties: How are you feeling; are you glowing yet? At Week 19, you may still be feeling more chubby than blossoming, and you might be battling your share of pregnancy acne and the occasional stretch mark, so feeling like a sexy mama could seem far from achievable right now. But this can change or it may not apply at all—there are plenty of women who feel their sexiest during pregnancy: it's sometimes the first time in their lives when they really feel like they can let go and embrace their bodies, which can truly be amazing.