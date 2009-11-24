Pregnancy Week 19

Your baby is now about the size of a mango. His legs are now longer than his arms, and he'll start giving you "hello" jabs at regular intervals, which you may be able to feel if this is your second or third pregnancy. First-time moms still might not feel anything for a few more weeks.
Baby's Length: 6.02in.
Baby's Weight: 8.47oz.
Not as graceful as you used to be? Don't worry if you're a bit more wobbly these days; your growing belly has shifted your center of gravity, which can make you more prone to slips and spills. You'll adjust eventually, subconsciously tweaking your posture and gait to offset that expanding tummy. But these changes (and your compensations for them) can throw your spinal alignment out of whack, triggering an achy back. To prevent the pain, stand up straight when you walk so your hips and shoulders stay lined up. Sitting with your feet slightly elevated and sleeping on your side in a fetal position (just like baby!) can help.
Vernix caseosa begins to coat the skin. The greasy, cheese-like white coating helps regulate body temperature and protects your baby's skin while it's submerged in amniotic fluid. By the time your baby is born, most of the vernix will be gone. Your baby's heartbeat is growing stronger now and it's about twice as fast as yours.
Pay attention when you pee, since moms-to-be are at an increased risk of developing urinary tract infections (UTIs). These occur when bacteria builds up in your bladder, which is more likely to happen now because of hormonal changes. If you find yourself urinating much more often than usual or if it burns when you do, call your doctor. A dose of antibiotics should nip symptoms in the bud. Know you're prone to UTIs? Start sipping a daily glass of pure unsweetened cranberry juice; it contains bacteria-fighting compounds that may help head off infections.
Your baby's legs and arms are continuing to develop and add muscle. You may be able feel your baby's movements now, or within the next week or two.
Everyone loves to talk about the pregnancy glow, and it's usually one of the questions you'll get asked at parties: How are you feeling; are you glowing yet? At Week 19, you may still be feeling more chubby than blossoming, and you might be battling your share of pregnancy acne and the occasional stretch mark, so feeling like a sexy mama could seem far from achievable right now. But this can change or it may not apply at all—there are plenty of women who feel their sexiest during pregnancy: it's sometimes the first time in their lives when they really feel like they can let go and embrace their bodies, which can truly be amazing.