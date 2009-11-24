Pregnancy Week 18
How Big is Baby?
Your baby is now about the size of a sweet potato—and her tiny fingers now have unique fingerprints!
Baby's Length: 5.59in.
Baby's Weight: 6.70oz.
Mom's Changing Body
You might be feeling your baby really kick now! These kicks will be bigger and more defined than the popcorn popping, butterfly feeling of quickening that you've previously felt. Some moms see the first kicks as a confirmation that there really is a baby growing in there. Since many of your baby's movements aren't strong enough for you to feel yet, you might go a day without noticing any kicks and then feel several the next day.
Baby's Development
Do you and your partner talk to your baby? Well, with the bones and nerves in her ears now developed enough to function, she can hear all sorts of sounds—including blood coursing through the umbilical cord, your growling tummy, and your heartbeat. In fact, sudden or loud noises may startle her. Go ahead and sing, tell stories or play music for your baby now. Even though your baby doesn't understand what these sounds are now, eventually she'll recognize your voice better than any other.
Weekly Tip
Unfortunately, hemorrhoids are a common occurrence during pregnancy. The varicose veins in your rectum can swell up and cause discomfort. If you have them, talk to your doctor about over-the-counter hemorrhoid creams that might bring relief. And to keep them at bay, be sure to drink plenty of fluids, combat constipation with added fiber, and avoid straining when you go to the bathroom.
Week 18 Ultrasound
Halfway through your pregnancy (18-20 weeks) your health care provider may request an ultrasound to evaluate your baby's size and anatomy. This image shows a cross sectional view of baby's head. The sonographer will measure baby-to-be's head circumference or biparietal diameter (BPD).
What Week 18 of Your Pregnancy Is Really Like
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast
Planning a gender reveal: Boy? Girl? Who Cares?
Most parents find out their baby's sex (if they choose to find out) during their mid-pregnancy ultrasound, usually around 18 to 20 weeks—that is if your technician can tell (sometimes it's still not that easy). That makes now a great time to start planning your gender reveal—if you believe in such a thing. And if you have no idea what we're talking about, you're off the hook: It's a fairly new trend that's been picking up speed lately and, like a pregnancy reveal, there are about gazillion ways to do it.
This Week's To-Do List
This Week's FAQs
Must-Reads
Related Content
-
-
What Does a Baby Kick Feel Like?Experts answer your top questions about your developing baby's movements, from when she'll start kicking to how often you should feel her kick.
-
What It's Really Like to Have Prenatal DepressionEvery expecting mother has heard of postpartum depression, but did you know that symptoms can start during pregnancy? Here's how one mom dealt with this so-called prenatal depression.
-
All About Pelvic Pain During PregnancyLearn the causes and symptoms of pelvic pain during pregnancy, and find out whether what you're feeling is normal or requires immediate attention from your doctor.
-
Home Birth 101: A Beginner's Guide for ParentsConsidering giving birth at home? From the benefits and risks to how to get started choosing a midwife, consider this a crash course when it comes to the basics of home birth.