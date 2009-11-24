Pregnancy Week 18

Most parents find out their baby's sex (if they choose to find out) during their mid-­pregnancy ultrasound, usually around 18 to 20 weeks—that is if your technician can tell (sometimes it's still not that easy). That makes now a great time to start planning your gender reveal—if you believe in such a thing. And if you have no idea what we're talking about, you're off the hook: It's a fairly new trend that's been picking up speed lately and, like a pregnancy reveal, there are about gazillion ways to do it.