Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 16: Home, Hospital or Birthing Center?

Decisions, decisions, decisions: pregnancy can feel a little full of them at times. But at Week 16 you're at the best part of your pregnancy, some say—the bit where the first trimester ickiness is in the rearview mirror and your barely­-there bump is far from holding you back. If you're feeling full of energy and ready to organize the world, now might be a great time to consider your birthing options. While some of your options may be dictated by your type of provider, it's never too late to change your mind, or get educated on your choice of where you deliver.

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!