Pregnancy Week 16

Decisions, decisions, decisions: pregnancy can feel a little full of them at times. But at Week 16 you're at the best part of your pregnancy, some say—the bit where the first trimester ickiness is in the rearview mirror and your barely­-there bump is far from holding you back. If you're feeling full of energy and ready to organize the world, now might be a great time to consider your birthing options. While some of your options may be dictated by your type of provider, it's never too late to change your mind, or get educated on your choice of where you deliver.