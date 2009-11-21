Pregnancy Week 15

If you take a peek in the mirror, you might notice yet another set of strange pregnancy symptoms: Skin darkening—most commonly around your nipples, areolas, navel, armpits and inner thighs—affects more than 90 percent of moms-to-be. And if you have dark hair and fair skin, you're also more prone to a condition called chloasma (aka "the mask of pregnancy")—a darkening around the eyes, nose, and cheeks. This darkening usually fades a few months after delivery (however, according to the ACOG, it's unlikely to go away completely), and there's not much you can do to prevent it. What does help? Avoid spending time in the sun and if you do go outside, wear a hat with a wide brim. You might also notice small growths of skin, or skin tags, developing during pregnancy.