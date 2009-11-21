Pregnancy Week 15

Your baby is now the size of an apple. His brain now controls all the muscles in her body; he is able to move. Yes, he'll even do somersaults! But if this is your first baby, you probably won't feel him moving for several more weeks.
Baby's Length: 3.98in.
Baby's Weight: 2.47oz.
If you take a peek in the mirror, you might notice yet another set of strange pregnancy symptoms: Skin darkening—most commonly around your nipples, areolas, navel, armpits and inner thighs—affects more than 90 percent of moms-to-be. And if you have dark hair and fair skin, you're also more prone to a condition called chloasma (aka "the mask of pregnancy")—a darkening around the eyes, nose, and cheeks. This darkening usually fades a few months after delivery (however, according to the ACOG, it's unlikely to go away completely), and there's not much you can do to prevent it. What does help? Avoid spending time in the sun and if you do go outside, wear a hat with a wide brim. You might also notice small growths of skin, or skin tags, developing during pregnancy.
Lanugo, your baby's first ultrafine, downy hair, now covers his back, shoulders, ears, and forehead. It helps him retain body heat, but once he gains enough fat to do the job, this hair will fall off—probably before birth. Facial expressions are your baby's newest trick—he can frown, squint, grimace and wince. Don't worry—he's just flexing his facial muscles, not indicating his mood.
Along with being known as the "feel good" trimester, trimester two is also considered the sexiest. Some women experience a boost in libido due to a hormonal change, and increased blood flow can also rev up arousal and improve orgasms. So unless your doctor has advised you against it, go ahead and indulge—it's perfectly safe for your baby-to-be.
In this 3-D image, the baby-to-be is curled up, her hands covering her face (she's about the size of a grapefruit). The large bones that make up her skull are forming and hardening. As they harden, the bones appear whiter and brighter in the image. These cranium pieces do not come together until well after birth.
On this episode, we'll cover all you need to know about Week 15 of pregnancy. We're calling it the "I'm Not Fat, I'm Pregnant" period. I.e. the time when nothing fits right except old leggings and your stretchier tank tops, and whether or not you have a bump seems to depend on what you had for lunch that day.