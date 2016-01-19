Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 14: The TMI Episode

Image zoom

At Week 14 you're well and truly in your second trimester—and with it comes a whole slew of changes to your body that you're probably starting to notice—from top to bottom. And no, we're not just talking about your belly. Yup, there's a whole lot more to pregnancy than just growing a baby bump, even for those seemingly blessed with a "perfect" bump on a "perfect" body. There's nary an inch of your body that goes untouched during these 9 months, not always for the worst (hello big boobs and lustrous hair!). And sometimes for the worst (thanks but no thanks acne, discharge and skin discoloration). In today's episode, we'll focus on the more TMI elements of your changing pregnant body, just so you know you're definitely not alone.

Subscribe to Pregnancy Confidential on iTunes

About The Podcast

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!