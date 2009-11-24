Pregnancy Week 14

At Week 14 you're well and truly in your second trimester—and with it comes a whole slew of changes to your body that you're probably starting to notice—from top to bottom. And no, we're not just talking about your belly. Yup, there's a whole lot more to pregnancy than just growing a baby bump, even for those seemingly blessed with a "perfect" bump on a "perfect" body. There's nary an inch of your body that goes untouched during these 9 months, not always for the worst (hello big boobs and lustrous hair!). And sometimes for the worst (thanks but no thanks acne, discharge and skin discoloration). In today's episode, we'll focus on the more TMI elements of your changing pregnant body, just so you know you're definitely not alone.