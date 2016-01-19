Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 13: Who Says We Can't Eat for Two?

Image zoom

It's Week 13 and, for many of you, the fog of the first trimester is finally lifting: You're probably starting to feel like your old self again, minus the constant nausea and irksome food aversions. But out with the old and in with the new: With the start of the second trimester often comes extreme hunger. It sometimes feels like your body is making up for everything it missed out on in the last three months and wants to eat everything in its path (minus those food aversions—those tend to stick around). Good thing you're eating for two... But are you? It seems science always wants to burst your happy bubble.

