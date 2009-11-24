Pregnancy Week 12

Until now, your uterus has fit snugly within your pelvis. But as it begins to move north this week, the pressure on your bladder should start to let up a bit. This also means your belly has the room to swell, giving you that slightly rounded, "Yes, I'm pregnant!" look. And if your world is a little blurrier than usual, don't be alarmed. The extra fluid your body retains during pregnancy may also thicken your lens and cornea (the outermost layer of your eye), and the pressure of the fluid within your eyeball may change as well. Together, these changes can cause blurry vision. Your peepers should self-correct within two months of your baby's birth, but let your doctor know about your eye symptoms, as they could also signal hypertension or diabetes.