Pregnancy Week 12

Your baby is almost three inches long now, about the size of a plum. Fingernails, toenails, and bones are forming, and a fine layer of hair covers most of her body.
Baby's Length: 2.13in.
Baby's Weight: 0.49oz.
Until now, your uterus has fit snugly within your pelvis. But as it begins to move north this week, the pressure on your bladder should start to let up a bit. This also means your belly has the room to swell, giving you that slightly rounded, "Yes, I'm pregnant!" look. And if your world is a little blurrier than usual, don't be alarmed. The extra fluid your body retains during pregnancy may also thicken your lens and cornea (the outermost layer of your eye), and the pressure of the fluid within your eyeball may change as well. Together, these changes can cause blurry vision. Your peepers should self-correct within two months of your baby's birth, but let your doctor know about your eye symptoms, as they could also signal hypertension or diabetes.
As your baby's muscles start to bulk up at this stage, he's getting busy stretching and kicking. When you put your hand on your belly, your baby will likely wiggle in response because his reflexes are starting to develop—though it's too early to feel his movements. He'll also start to open and close his fingers, curl his toes, and jerk and kick his arms and legs.
Many couples decide to break the news around the end of the first trimester. If you're not ready to spread the word yet, start thinking about how you'll spill the beans and get ready to tell your boss that you're pregnant. Handle it like any other important discussion: Set up a one-on-one—and be prepared. Know your company's maternity leave policy beforehand. Reassure her that you'll be on top of things until you leave, that you'll help train whoever will be taking over your responsibilities, if possible, and that you'll be back at your desk before she knows it. Whatever you do, don't apologize or feel guilty for taking the time off that you deserve.
With the baby in profile and the head on the right side, you can see that the facial profile is becoming more and more like what you'd expect to see in a newborn. The developing baby has one hand in front of the face as if he's shading his eyes.
It's Week 12 and you've made it to the last week of your first trimester. Congrats! It's an exciting milestone because it means your miscarriage risk drops significantly, your troublesome first trimester symptoms should start to subside, and you can start to breathe easier in this pregnancy—it's also around when a lot of people start thinking about telling the world. But before you blast the news on Facebook, you'll want to tell your boss, so they aren't the last to find out after Dave in accounting. This week's episode covers everything you need to know about being pregnant at work—from the big reveal to planning for your maternity leave (which may feel a million years from now but will come up sooner than you think).