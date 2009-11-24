Pregnancy Week 11

At 11 weeks, you and your partner are still fairly new to this whole pregnancy thing. And it can take some adjusting. (You won't be the only one with major mood swings over these next few months.) If you're in a relationship, you might be wondering how having a baby will impact your partnership: Will it make it stronger? Will it be a test of your commitment? The truth is, probably both. The tricky thing is a strong, healthy relationship will be more important than ever once a new human being comes along, but it certainly won't always come easy. So now is the time to be proactive about how you're feeling as a duo and try to keep your pack in a happy place—through all the hormones and emotions.