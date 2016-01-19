Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 10: Pregnancy Reveal

Image zoom

At 10 weeks, you've finally come to terms with your pregnancy. Now it's time to start thinking about spreading the word to your friends and family, if you haven't already (hands up if you Instagrammed your positive pregnancy test). Most people start sharing the big news around 12 weeks, but with a status update just a finger tap away, folks are starting to post their reveals even sooner. Whether you choose to speak out now or later, the trend seems to be to go big, bold and creative with your pregnancy reveal. And whether it's a Miley Cyrus parody or a sibling photo shoot, let's face it, it's a little about one­-upping your friends, right?

Subscribe to Pregnancy Confidential on iTunes

About The Podcast

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!