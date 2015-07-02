Why do I keep crying during pregnancy?
Q: Is it normal to cry throughout pregnancy?
A: Some pregnant women experience mood swings due to hormonal changes. As levels rise and fall, moods may vary. Consistent sadness, crying, etc., may be a sign of depression which is also common during pregnancy and related to physical and emotional changes. Women who have a family history of depression and who have been diagnosed with depression before are at a very high risk of developing depression during or after pregnancy. Let your OB know how you are feeling at your next visit or sooner, if the crying gets worse.
Answered by Dr. Marra Francis
