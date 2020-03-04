What to Expect: Ultrasound Costs
Ultrasounds are common for most people during pregnancy, but they can be expensive. Here's what you need to know about ultrasound costs, insurance coverage, and affordable options.
An Embroidered Ultrasound Helped This Blind Dad-to-Be to 'See' His Baby on the Way
Dad-to-be Nathan Edge is completely blind and couldn't see his pregnant girlfriend's 12-week sonogram—so she surprised him with an embroidered version he could feel.
Are 5D Ultrasounds Even a Real Thing?
5D ultrasounds claim to be the “gold standard” of ultrasound technology, but are they any different to 3D ultrasounds?
This Mom Embroiders the Most Precious Keepsakes From Ultrasound Pictures
And just in time for Mother's Day.
See the Incredible Ultrasound Image of Twins Kissing in Utero
These expectant parents were so surprised when an ultrasound photo captured their twin daughters cuddling and kissing in the womb.
You Won't Believe These Incredible MRI Images of a Developing Baby
This incredibly clear video of a 20-week-old unborn baby is the result of new MRI-enabled images.