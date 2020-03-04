Ultrasound

An ultrasound, also known as a sonogram, is fetal imaging that is used to see what's going on with your baby and how she is developing inside your body. Here you'll learn all about ultrasounds, discover why they're necessary, what they feel like, and more.

Most Recent

What to Expect: Ultrasound Costs
Ultrasounds are common for most people during pregnancy, but they can be expensive. Here's what you need to know about ultrasound costs, insurance coverage, and affordable options.
An Embroidered Ultrasound Helped This Blind Dad-to-Be to 'See' His Baby on the Way
Dad-to-be Nathan Edge is completely blind and couldn't see his pregnant girlfriend's 12-week sonogram—so she surprised him with an embroidered version he could feel.
Are 5D Ultrasounds Even a Real Thing?
5D ultrasounds claim to be the “gold standard” of ultrasound technology, but are they any different to 3D ultrasounds?
This Mom Embroiders the Most Precious Keepsakes From Ultrasound Pictures
And just in time for Mother's Day.
See the Incredible Ultrasound Image of Twins Kissing in Utero
These expectant parents were so surprised when an ultrasound photo captured their twin daughters cuddling and kissing in the womb.
You Won't Believe These Incredible MRI Images of a Developing Baby
This incredibly clear video of a 20-week-old unborn baby is the result of new MRI-enabled images.
More Ultrasound

18 Wacky Things (Besides Baby!) That You've Seen in Your Ultrasound Photos
Flexing for the ladies, flashing a peace sign, and more: Parents.com readers share some of the surprising things they've seen in their ultrasound images. 
Sonogram Surprise: "My Wife Is Pregnant With a Sports Car"
Their ultrasound image was sleeker, with better handling, than these parents expected!
Ultrasound Photo Appears to Show Angel Watching Over Baby
Pregnancy Ultrasounds Week by Week
See These Shocking Images of Smokers' Unborn Babies During Pregnancy
Are Ultrasounds Safe for Baby?

Gender Ultrasound: Are You Having a Boy or Girl?

Learn more about the accuracy of gender ultrasounds, and find out how doctors determine if you’re having a boy of girl. 

