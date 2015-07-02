Should I call my doctor if my baby's movement patterns change?

A: Most fetuses will develop a movement pattern you can predict. “Some move more in the morning, some in the evening,” says Jennifer Keller, M.D., assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C. “If you notice something different, go somewhere quiet, lie on your side, and concentrate on the baby with your hand on your stomach.” If he moves a couple of times in a half hour, you’re probably fine. If you don’t feel your baby move, call your doctor. Remember, your baby’s movements may slow down toward the end of your pregnancy, as she grows bigger and has less room.