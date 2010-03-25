Third Trimester Ultrasound Pictures

Fetal Size: Length, 10 inches, crown to rump; total length 15 3/4 inches. Weight, almost 2 1/2 pounds

Fetal Development Milestones: Your baby now has added brain tissue and her scalp hair is continuing to grow. Her eyes are opening and she's gaining weight.

What You're Seeing: Your baby-to-be's hair is seen waving in the amniotic fluid. This hair is called lanugo. Unfortunately, we can't predict how much hair your baby will have because he will lose his lanugo before being born and it will be replaced with the hair we're used to seeing on infants at birth.