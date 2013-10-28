Second Trimester Ultrasound Pictures

Fetal Size: Length, 3 1/4 to 4 inches, crown to rump; weight, around 1 ounce

Fetal Development Milestones: Male or female genitalia are now formed. Baby's liver and spleen are producing red blood cells. Also, his or her upper limbs are proportionate to the rest of the body. The lower limbs are slightly shorter.

What You're Seeing: The sonographer has magnified the image to show the baby-to-be's profile. His head is on the right-hand side of the image and his hand is on his chest.