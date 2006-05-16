How Big Is Your Baby in Third Trimester?
Week 28
Baby's Length: 15.25-15.75 in.
Baby's Weight: 2.25-2.5 lbs.
Baby's Size: Pair of sneakers
All length measurements in the third trimester are now full-length (instead of just head-to-butt), because your baby's big enough to describe them more accurately!
Week 29
Baby's Length: 15.75-16.25 in.
Baby's Weight: 2.5-2.75 lbs.
Baby's Size: Basketball
Week 30
Baby's Length: 16.25-17 in.
Baby's Weight: 3 lbs.
Baby's Size: Thick Wool Sweater, Folded
Week 31
Baby's Length: 17-18 in.
Baby's Weight: 3.5 lbs.
Baby's Size: Soccer ball
Week 32
Baby's Length: 18-19 in.
Baby's Weight: 4 lb.
Baby's Size: 5-lb. bag of potatoes
Week 33
Baby's Length: 19-19.5 in.
Baby's Weight: 4.5 lbs.
Baby?s Size: Medicine ball
Week 34
Baby's Length: 19.5-20 in.
Baby's Weight: 5 lbs.
Baby's Size: Medium pumpkin
Week 35
Baby's Length: 20-20.5 in.
Baby's Weight: 5.5 lbs.
Baby's Size: Throw pillow
Week 36
Baby's Length: 20.25-20.75 in.
Baby's Weight: 6 lbs.
Baby's Size: Beach ball
Week 37
Baby's Length: 20.75-21 in.
Baby's Weight: 6.5 lbs.
Baby's Size: Diaper bag
Week 38
Baby's Length: 21-21.5 in.
Baby's Weight: 6.5-7 lbs.
Baby's Size: Watermelon
Week 39
Baby's Length: 21.5 in.
Baby's Weight: 7-7.5 lbs.
Baby's Size: Newborn
