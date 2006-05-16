How Big Is Your Baby in Third Trimester?

Baby's Length: 21.5 in.

Baby's Weight: 7-7.5 lbs.

Baby's Size: Newborn

All content on this Web site, including medical opinion and any other health-related information, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered to be a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for any individual situation. Use of this site and the information contained herein does not create a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.