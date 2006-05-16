How Big Is Your Baby in Third Trimester?

May 16, 2006
Veer Images
Wonder how big your baby is now? Here's an approximate look at size, weight and height in the third trimester.
Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Week 28

Warren Millar - Fotolia.com

Baby's Length: 15.25-15.75 in.

Baby's Weight: 2.25-2.5 lbs.

Baby's Size: Pair of sneakers

All length measurements in the third trimester are now full-length (instead of just head-to-butt), because your baby's big enough to describe them more accurately!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Week 29

Baby's Length: 15.75-16.25 in.

Baby's Weight: 2.5-2.75 lbs.

Baby's Size: Basketball

3 of 12

Week 30

Anton Gvozdikov - Fotolia.com

Baby's Length: 16.25-17 in.

Baby's Weight: 3 lbs.

Baby's Size: Thick Wool Sweater, Folded

Advertisement

4 of 12

Week 31

John Steel - Fotolia.com

Baby's Length: 17-18 in.

Baby's Weight: 3.5 lbs.

Baby's Size: Soccer ball

5 of 12

Week 32

Michael Rí¶hrich - Fotolia.com

Baby's Length: 18-19 in.

Baby's Weight: 4 lb.

Baby's Size: 5-lb. bag of potatoes

6 of 12

Week 33

James Cox - Fotolia.com

Baby's Length: 19-19.5 in.

Baby's Weight: 4.5 lbs.

Baby?s Size: Medicine ball

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Week 34

Baby's Length: 19.5-20 in.

Baby's Weight: 5 lbs.

Baby's Size: Medium pumpkin

8 of 12

Week 35

Baby's Length: 20-20.5 in.

Baby's Weight: 5.5 lbs.

Baby's Size: Throw pillow

9 of 12

Week 36

Baby's Length: 20.25-20.75 in.

Baby's Weight: 6 lbs.

Baby's Size: Beach ball

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Week 37

Baby's Length: 20.75-21 in.

Baby's Weight: 6.5 lbs.

Baby's Size: Diaper bag

11 of 12

Week 38

Baby's Length: 21-21.5 in.

Baby's Weight: 6.5-7 lbs.

Baby's Size: Watermelon

12 of 12

Week 39

Veer Images

Baby's Length: 21.5 in.

Baby's Weight: 7-7.5 lbs.

Baby's Size: Newborn

All content on this Web site, including medical opinion and any other health-related information, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered to be a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for any individual situation. Use of this site and the information contained herein does not create a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next