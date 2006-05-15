How Big Is Your Baby in Second Trimester?
Week 14
Baby's Length: 3.25-4 in.
Baby's Weight: 1-1.50 oz.
Baby's Size: Peach
All length measurements in the second trimester are considered crown to rump (head to butt) because your baby's still too small to get an accurate head-to-toe assessment.
Week 15
Baby's Length: 4-4.5 in
Baby's Weight: 1.5-2 oz.
Baby's Size: Lemon
Week 16
Baby's Length: 4.5-5 in
Baby's Weight: 2.5- 3 oz..
Baby's Size: Rubber Ducky
Week 17
Baby's Length: 4.5-5 in
Baby's Weight: 3-5 oz.
Baby's Size: Beanie Baby
Week 18
Baby's Length: 5-5.5 in.
Baby's Weight: 5-7 oz.
Baby's Size: Soda Can
Week 19
Baby's Length: 5.5 - 6 in.
Baby's Weight: 7-9 oz.
Baby's Size: Grapefruit
Week 20
Baby's Length: 6-6.5 in.
Baby's Weight: 9-10 oz.
Baby's Size: Coconut
Week 21
Baby's Length: 6.5-7.0 in.
Baby's Weight: 10-13 oz.
Baby's Size: Cantaloupe
Week 22
Baby's Length: 7-7.5 in.
Baby's Weight: 1 lb.
Baby's Size: 1 lb. bag of coffee beans
Week 23
Baby's Length: 7.5-8.0 in.
Baby's Weight: 1-1.25 lbs.
Baby's Size: Loaf of bread
Week 24
Baby's Length: 8-8.5 in.
Baby's Weight: 1.25 - 1.5 lb.
Baby's Size: 1/2 Gallon of Milk
Week 25
Baby's Length: 8.5-9 in.
Baby's Weight: 1.5-2 lbs.
Baby's Size: 5 lb. bag of flour
Week 26
Baby's Length: 9-9.25 in.
Baby's Weight: 2 lb.
Baby's Size: Liter of soda
Week 27
Baby's Length: 9.25-9.50 in.
Baby's Weight: 2-2.25 lbs.
Baby's Size: Sock Monkey
