How Big Is Your Baby in Second Trimester?

May 15, 2006
Wonder how big your baby is now? Here's an approximate look at size, weight and height in the second trimester.
Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Week 14

Baby's Length: 3.25-4 in.

Baby's Weight: 1-1.50 oz.

Baby's Size: Peach

All length measurements in the second trimester are considered crown to rump (head to butt) because your baby's still too small to get an accurate head-to-toe assessment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Week 15

Baby's Length: 4-4.5 in

Baby's Weight: 1.5-2 oz.

Baby's Size: Lemon

3 of 14

Week 16

Baby's Length: 4.5-5 in

Baby's Weight: 2.5- 3 oz..

Baby's Size: Rubber Ducky

Advertisement

4 of 14

Week 17

Baby's Length: 4.5-5 in

Baby's Weight: 3-5 oz.

Baby's Size: Beanie Baby

5 of 14

Week 18

Shawn Vincent - Fotolia.com

Baby's Length: 5-5.5 in.

Baby's Weight: 5-7 oz.

Baby's Size: Soda Can

6 of 14

Week 19

Baby's Length: 5.5 - 6 in.

Baby's Weight: 7-9 oz.

Baby's Size: Grapefruit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Week 20

Baby's Length: 6-6.5 in.

Baby's Weight: 9-10 oz.

Baby's Size: Coconut

8 of 14

Week 21

Baby's Length: 6.5-7.0 in.

Baby's Weight: 10-13 oz.

Baby's Size: Cantaloupe

9 of 14

Week 22

Baby's Length: 7-7.5 in.

Baby's Weight: 1 lb.

Baby's Size: 1 lb. bag of coffee beans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Week 23

Baby's Length: 7.5-8.0 in.

Baby's Weight: 1-1.25 lbs.

Baby's Size: Loaf of bread

11 of 14

Week 24

Uyen Le - Fotolia.com

Baby's Length: 8-8.5 in.

Baby's Weight: 1.25 - 1.5 lb.

Baby's Size: 1/2 Gallon of Milk

12 of 14

Week 25

Baby's Length: 8.5-9 in.

Baby's Weight: 1.5-2 lbs.

Baby's Size: 5 lb. bag of flour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Week 26

Baby's Length: 9-9.25 in.

Baby's Weight: 2 lb.

Baby's Size: Liter of soda

14 of 14

Week 27

Baby's Length: 9.25-9.50 in.

Baby's Weight: 2-2.25 lbs.

Baby's Size: Sock Monkey

All content on this Web site, including medical opinion and any other health-related information, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered to be a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for any individual situation. Use of this site and the information contained herein does not create a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next