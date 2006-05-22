How Big Is Your Baby in First Trimester?
Week 4
Baby's Length: <.25 in.="">
Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">
Baby's Size: Poppy seed
All length measurements in the first trimester are considered crown-to-rump (head-to-butt) because your baby's still too small to get an accurate head-to-toe assessment.
Week 5
Baby's Length: <.25 in.="">
Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">
Baby's Size: Peppercorn
Week 6
Baby's Length: <.25 in="">
Baby's Size: Lentil
Week 7
Baby's Length: <.25-.33 in.="">
Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">
Baby's Size: Coffee bean
Week 8
Baby's Length: .50 - .75 in.
Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">
Baby's Size: Blueberry
Week 9
Baby's Length: 1 - 1.25 in.
Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">
Baby's Size: Peppermint candy
Week 10
Baby's Length: 1.25 - 1.75 in.
Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">
Baby's Size: Grape
Week 11
Baby's Length: 1.5 - 2.5 in.
Baby's Weight: .25 oz.
Baby's Size: California Roll
Week 12
Baby's Length: 2.5 - 3 in.
Baby's Weight: .50 oz.
Baby's Size: Pacifier
Week 13
Baby's Length: 2.5 - 3 in.
Baby's Weight: .50 - 1 oz.
Baby's Size: Egg
