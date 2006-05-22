How Big Is Your Baby in First Trimester?

May 22, 2006
Wonder how big your baby is now? Here's an approximate look at size, weight and height in the first trimester.
Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Week 4

Joseph Calev - Fotolia.com

Baby's Length: <.25 in.="">

Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">

Baby's Size: Poppy seed

All length measurements in the first trimester are considered crown-to-rump (head-to-butt) because your baby's still too small to get an accurate head-to-toe assessment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Week 5

ROBYN MACKENZIE - Fotolia.com

Baby's Length: <.25 in.="">

Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">

Baby's Size: Peppercorn

3 of 11

Week 6

Baby's Length: <.25 in="">

Baby's Length: <.25 in="">

Baby's Size: Lentil

Advertisement

4 of 11

Week 7

Tomas Loutocky - Fotolia.com

Baby's Length: <.25-.33 in.="">

Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">

Baby's Size: Coffee bean

5 of 11

Week 8

Baby's Length: .50 - .75 in.

Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">

Baby's Size: Blueberry

6 of 11

Week 9

Fotolia.com

Baby's Length: 1 - 1.25 in.

Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">

Baby's Size: Peppermint candy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Week 10

Baby's Length: 1.25 - 1.75 in.

Baby's Weight: <.25 oz.="">

Baby's Size: Grape

8 of 11

Week 11

Peter Krumhardt

Baby's Length: 1.5 - 2.5 in.

Baby's Weight: .25 oz.

Baby's Size: California Roll

9 of 11

Week 12

Baby's Length: 2.5 - 3 in.

Baby's Weight: .50 oz.

Baby's Size: Pacifier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Week 13

Baby's Length: 2.5 - 3 in.

Baby's Weight: .50 - 1 oz.

Baby's Size: Egg

11 of 11

For more comparisons, check out your baby's size in the second and third trimesters!

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next