First Trimester Ultrasound Pictures

Fetal Size: 1/18 to 1/16th of an inch (about the size of the pen dot)

Fetal Development Milestones: Cells that will form the heart and the central nervous system are developing.

What You're Seeing: The dark area is the fluid filling the gestational sac. Eventually, this fluid will be replaced by a sac containing the amniotic fluid your baby-to-be will live in for the next few months. The white circle within the fluid is called the yolk sac. Before the placenta is fully formed, the yolk sac plays a role in providing all the nutrients your baby-to-be needs to grow. Adjacent to the yolk sac, little + marks show a very early embryo. The sonographer measures the length of the embryo (the crown-rump length or CRL) to confirm or revise the due date estimated from your LMP, or to evaluate the embryo's growth.