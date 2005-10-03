Fetal Development: Baby's Size
Is there a difference between just having a big baby and a baby growing too fast?
It is rare that a baby grows "too fast" although if a patient has diabetes, we of course worry about the baby being too big.
The most important question is to find out what the percentile growth is on ultrasound. In other words, is the baby's growth greater than the 90th or 95th percentile?
When they measure a baby, they look at the circumference around the belly as well as the measurement of the head and leg. In situations where the baby is big because of diabetes, the measurement around the belly will be greater than the other measurements. The percentile I mentioned usually is automatically calculated with most ultrasounds.
