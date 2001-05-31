Baby Kicks
Question
I'm eight months pregnant with what I think will be a quarterback! Sometimes my baby kicks me so hard it takes my breath away. Once I even felt sore the next morning from a kick. Could my baby actually cause me internal injury from kicking?
Answer
Patients are always concerned about their baby's movement patterns. I have had patients tell me that the baby is moving "too much." Actually, this is a good thing! Happy babies inside the womb love to move (that's when they aren't napping, which usually lasts up to 45 minutes at a time).
Some women are more sensitive to movement than others and this movement can cause discomfort in the mother. Fortunately, fetal movement can't cause damage to your internal organs or ribs -- it just feels that way!
Hellow Im 4months pregnant but my baby inside my womb doesn't kick..it is normal to the pregnant women to feel this stage ?Read More