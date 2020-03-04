Risk of Miscarriage from Amniocentesis is Low
Recent research shows that amniocentesis, the second-trimester test for detecting genetic abnormalities, is safer than we once thought.
Is It A Boy or A Girl?
You may not want to rely on just an ultrasound to determine the sex -- an amniocentesis is a more accurate test.
Should You Get Amniocentesis?
This accurate prenatal diagnostic test that's done in the second trimester detects genetic disorders and birth defects. Find out how to decide if it's right for you.