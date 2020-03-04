Amniocentesis

You or your doctor might request an amniocentesis to check on your growing baby. Here you'll learn about the risks, benefits, and the best time to have an amniocentesis administered.

Most Recent

Risk of Miscarriage from Amniocentesis is Low
Recent research shows that amniocentesis, the second-trimester test for detecting genetic abnormalities, is safer than we once thought. 
Blood Test Improving Early Detection of Fetal Abnormalities
Genetic Testing: Don't Be Bullied into an Amnio
New Prenatal Genetic Test Less Invasive, But More Expensive
Is It A Boy or A Girl?
You may not want to rely on just an ultrasound to determine the sex -- an amniocentesis is a more accurate test.
Should You Get Amniocentesis?
This accurate prenatal diagnostic test that's done in the second trimester detects genetic disorders and birth defects. Find out how to decide if it's right for you.
Advertisement

More Amniocentesis

Amniocentesis: One Woman's Story
For me, no risk of miscarriage was worth taking.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com