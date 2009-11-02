During the last weeks of pregnancy, when your baby is growing bigger and bigger, eating five or six mini-meals every day makes more sense than two or three big meals because big meals can cause heartburn. For energy-boosting snacks, choose foods that provide protein as well as carbohydrates. Reach for snacks such as leftover chicken on a slice of whole wheat bread, yogurt and fruit, cheese and crackers, cereal with milk, trail mix made with nuts and raisins, a glass of milk and a piece of fruit, apple slices spread with peanut butter, or beans and rice.