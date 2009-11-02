Energy Boost Between Meals
During the last weeks of pregnancy, when your baby is growing bigger and bigger, eating five or six mini-meals every day makes more sense than two or three big meals because big meals can cause heartburn. For energy-boosting snacks, choose foods that provide protein as well as carbohydrates. Reach for snacks such as leftover chicken on a slice of whole wheat bread, yogurt and fruit, cheese and crackers, cereal with milk, trail mix made with nuts and raisins, a glass of milk and a piece of fruit, apple slices spread with peanut butter, or beans and rice.
Originally published in You & Your Baby: Pregnancy.
All content on this Web site, including medical opinion and any other health-related information, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered to be a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for any individual situation. Use of this site and the information contained herein does not create a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.
Parents Magazine
Comments