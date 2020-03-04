Third Trimester Health

The third trimester marks the homestretch of your pregnancy. It comes with weight gain, aches and pains, sometimes complications, and tremendous excitement knowing that your baby will soon be born! Here you'll learn everything you need to know about the third trimester.

What to Expect in Your Third Trimester
Our guide to the exciting last third of your pregnancy.
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 34: Due Dates are Dumb!
Find out what's going on in week 34 of your pregnancy on this podcast episode of Pregnancy Confidential.
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 32: Expecting the Unexpected
Find out what's going on in week 32 of your pregnancy on this podcast episode of Pregnancy Confidential.
Eating for Two: Healthy Pregnancy Nutrition Tips
Choose the smartest foods for you and your growing baby with the help of our nutrition guide. 
A Need for Solitude
It's okay to avoid public places as your due date gets closer, but don't totally withdraw from family and friends. You need their support!
Travel Late in Pregnancy
It's best to stay home during your third trimester. If you have to travel, keep these guidelines in mind.
Eye Problems
You may experience some changes in your vision or dryness of your eyes during these last few weeks.
9 Ways to Get More Calcium
Try these nutrient-rich foods to up your calcium intake in your third trimester.
Energy Boost Between Meals
Fatigue Returns
4 High-Risk Pregnancy Conditions and How to Cope
5 Foods That Cause Heartburn During Pregnancy
