Second Trimester Tests

Late Miscarriage
Learn what symptoms of miscarriage to look for in your second trimester. Though late miscarriages are rare, they do happen.
The Latest on Genetic Testing
How much can you learn from prenatal genetic testing? We went to the experts to find out.
Treatment Options for Common Genetic Disorders
If prenatal testing has shown that your baby might be born with a genetic disorder, you'll want to know what your little one's options might be.
Do You Need Genetic Counseling?
Genetic testing can help prepare you for the possibility of raising a child who might need some extra care.
Glucose Tests During Pregnancy: What to Expect
Also called the gestational diabetes test, glucose screening is crucial to detecting the often-symptomless pregnancy complication. Learn what these painless tests are, and why it's important to have them done during your second trimester.
Prenatal Testing Basics: AFP and Multiple Marker Screening
What it is, who has it, when, why, and what it tells you.