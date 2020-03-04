Second Trimester Health

Your Second Trimester, Week-by-Week
See what's happening in there every single week!
What to Expect in the Second Trimester
Everything you need to know to sail through most women's favorite time of pregnancy.
Late Miscarriage
Learn what symptoms of miscarriage to look for in your second trimester. Though late miscarriages are rare, they do happen.
Travel Safety in Mid-Pregnancy
Keep these sensible tips in mind when traveling during your second trimester.
How to Relieve Heartburn During Pregnancy
Heartburn often appears during the second trimester, and it can get worse as your belly grows. Learn more about what causes heartburn during pregnancy, with five expert tips for relieving the pain.
Checklist: Pregnancy by the Numbers
Second Trimester To-Do List