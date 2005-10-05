Prenatal Testing Basics: 3-D Ultrasound Exam

The detailed images supplied by 3-D ultrasound are most valuable when a problem with the baby is detected with two-dimensional ultrasound and the practitioner needs to pinpoint a diagnosis. This is especially valuable when dealing with abnormalities of the brain, spina bifida, or cleft lips/palates. The images can help expectant parents understand the abnormality and the options available for their child. But the technology is just starting to become more common. Even those who might benefit from 3-D ultrasound may not have access to it, mainly because there are few technicians who are highly trained to use it. Doctors stress that in almost all cases, two-dimensional ultrasound is the best way to do a screening for fetal defects, and that 3-D technology should only be used in cases that truly warrant it.