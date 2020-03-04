First Trimester Tests

You will go through a slew of first trimester tests including ultrasounds, blood tests, urine tests, and more. Here we'll get you ready and tell you what to expect when you visit the doctor in the first trimester.

Everything You Need to Know About First Trimester Prenatal Tests
From blood draws to urine tests to ultrasounds, early prenatal testing is often overwhelming for parents-to-be. Read up on the options before your next appointment.
NIPT: A Crash Course in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing
Here's what you need to know about the noninvasive prenatal genetic screening test that has doctors, researchers, and parents excited.
What Happens When You Get a RhoGAM Shot
During your pregnancy, you'll need to know if you have the rhesus protein. If not, you might get a RhoGAM shot. Here's how it works.
Genetic Testing: Don't Be Bullied into an Amnio
Towards the end of your first trimester, your doctor will recommend prenatal screenings to can help determine whether your child has any chromosomal abnormalities.
Q&A: Family Medical History and Pregnancy
Learn how your family's history can impact you and your pregnancy.
Your Prenatal Test Checklist
Here's what you should expect from screening and diagnostic tests—and what the results will tell you.
Prenatal Testing Basics: 3-D Ultrasound Exam
Who has it, when, why, and what the results mean.
Prenatal Testing Basics: Pap Test
Prenatal Tests: New Guidelines
Prenatal Testing Basics: Urinalysis
Testing for Rh Type During Pregnancy

Early Pregnancy Tests: What Is Chorionic Villus Sampling?

Learn about Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS), and why it's one of the first tests you'll get after getting pregnant.

