You may have thought that the phrase "raging hormones" applies only to teenagers in love. Guess again. During the first few weeks and months of pregnancy, you'll be producing hormones in ways and amounts that are new to your body. These hormones influence you in a variety of ways and cause a wide range of possible effects, including moodiness, headaches, fatigue, breast soreness, complexion problems, and changes in hair and nails. Most of these changes are relatively minor. If something starts to bother you in a major way -- for example, if you develop migraines, depression, or irritating complexion changes -- talk with your doctor; you may benefit from medication to treat these problems. Although some medications are dangerous during pregnancy, others can be taken safely. Always get your doctor's approval before taking any medication, whether it's over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription.