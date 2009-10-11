The Fatigue Factor
The good news is that you'll feel much more energetic by the start of your 2nd trimester. The bad news? You're going to be very tired until then. Tasks that used to take you minutes seem to drag on forever. Why? Your body is concentrating on the important task of creating your baby, and that puts tremendous demands on it, especially during the 1st trimester. Because your body is working so hard, you are likely to feel fatigued. In fact you may need as much as 10 or 11 hours of sleep each night in order to feel refreshed.
When fatigue strikes, listen to your body. Go to bed early at night, sleep late in the morning, and take naps in the afternoons. If you work and can't get naps on weekdays, set aside time for extra sleep on the weekends. You may feel like a hibernating bear, but that's both normal and common.
Originally published in You & Your Baby: Pregnancy.
All content on this Web site, including medical opinion and any other health-related information, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered to be a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for any individual situation. Use of this site and the information contained herein does not create a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.
Parents Magazine
Comments