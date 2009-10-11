The good news is that you'll feel much more energetic by the start of your 2nd trimester. The bad news? You're going to be very tired until then. Tasks that used to take you minutes seem to drag on forever. Why? Your body is concentrating on the important task of creating your baby, and that puts tremendous demands on it, especially during the 1st trimester. Because your body is working so hard, you are likely to feel fatigued. In fact you may need as much as 10 or 11 hours of sleep each night in order to feel refreshed.