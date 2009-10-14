10 First Trimester To-Dos
Your First Trimester of Pregnancy
What's first on your pregnancy to-do list? Get ready for the next nine month with these helpful tips. We'll guide you through your early-pregnancy essentials and get you on track for your next two trimesters (and beyond!).
Find a healthcare provider
Make your first prenatal appointment
Know what's safe ... and what's not
Are you taking a prenatal vitamin? Do you know what foods to avoid or be sure to include in your daily diet? Now is the time to familiarize yourself with pregnancy dos and don'ts.
Eat healthfully
Stock your kitchen with healthy foods. Need ideas? Check out our recipes for healthy snacks.
Stay hydrated
According to the American Pregnancy Association, drinking more fluids during pregnancy is essential. Your body needs more water to help support your and your Baby's growing blood volume. Not enough water can lead to constipation, fatigue, and even preterm labor. Time to fill your glass!
Exercise regularly
Check out prenatal exercise classes in your area. Moderate exercise is a great energy booster. Check with your doctor about limitations and suggestions that are appropriate for your pregnancy. Not sure how to get started? Try these easy prenatal yoga tips.
Know your rights
When you're ready, be sure to contact your HR representative and/or employer to announce your pregnancy. Before that meeting, be sure to explore maternity leave options in your workplace. Get to know the basics of maternity leave during and after pregnancy.
Budget for Baby
Set a maternity and baby budget ... and try hard to stick to it. You can keep costs down by buying certain items used, and do your homework! There are many hidden and surprising costs to being a parent.
Connect with your insurance provider
Learn about your health insurance's maternity coverage and check on how best to add your newborn to your family's health care plan. Having all your questions answered now can save you a lot of time and money later. Be sure to brush up on your health insurance basics.
Decide where and how you'll give birth
It isn't too early to decide on where you'll give birth to your baby. Now is the time to research local hospitals, birthing centers, and other options (such as home birth). To help you organize your ideas, consider mapping out a birth plan.
Get lots of rest
Make time for naps when possible, and try to get to bed early. Your body is growing and changing -- and Baby needs you to be healthy and alert! Having troubles getting some good Zzzz? Our sleep solution tips can help you attain a peaceful and productive night's sleep.
