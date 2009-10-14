10 First Trimester To-Dos

Congratulations on your pregnancy! You've seen the positive markers on an at-home pregnancy test and a blood test has confirmed you're expecting. Now what do you do? Our checklist will help you get through your first trimester and pave the way for the rest of your pregnancy ... and your new life with Baby!
Your First Trimester of Pregnancy

What's first on your pregnancy to-do list? Get ready for the next nine month with these helpful tips. We'll guide you through your early-pregnancy essentials and get you on track for your next two trimesters (and beyond!).

Find a healthcare provider

Which is right for you, an ob-gyn or midwife? Prenatal health care is paramount in ensuring the continued health of you and your growing baby over the coming months. Ask family, friends, and co-workers to recommend a favorite doctor if you don't yet have one.

Pregnancy Month by Month: Month 1

Make your first prenatal appointment

Time to call your doctor and make your very first prenatal appointment. Chances are it will involve confirming your pregnancy as well as some preliminary tests and paper work. (Somewhere around week 8 you'll likely have your first meeting with your doctor.)

Know what's safe ... and what's not

Are you taking a prenatal vitamin? Do you know what foods to avoid or be sure to include in your daily diet? Now is the time to familiarize yourself with pregnancy dos and don'ts.

Eat healthfully

Stock your kitchen with healthy foods. Need ideas? Check out our recipes for healthy snacks.

Stay hydrated

According to the American Pregnancy Association, drinking more fluids during pregnancy is essential. Your body needs more water to help support your and your Baby's growing blood volume. Not enough water can lead to constipation, fatigue, and even preterm labor. Time to fill your glass!

Exercise regularly

Check out prenatal exercise classes in your area. Moderate exercise is a great energy booster. Check with your doctor about limitations and suggestions that are appropriate for your pregnancy. Not sure how to get started? Try these easy prenatal yoga tips.

Know your rights

When you're ready, be sure to contact your HR representative and/or employer to announce your pregnancy. Before that meeting, be sure to explore maternity leave options in your workplace. Get to know the basics of maternity leave during and after pregnancy.

Budget for Baby

Set a maternity and baby budget ... and try hard to stick to it. You can keep costs down by buying certain items used, and do your homework! There are many hidden and surprising costs to being a parent.

Connect with your insurance provider

Learn about your health insurance's maternity coverage and check on how best to add your newborn to your family's health care plan. Having all your questions answered now can save you a lot of time and money later. Be sure to brush up on your health insurance basics.

Decide where and how you'll give birth

It isn't too early to decide on where you'll give birth to your baby. Now is the time to research local hospitals, birthing centers, and other options (such as home birth). To help you organize your ideas, consider mapping out a birth plan.

Get lots of rest

Make time for naps when possible, and try to get to bed early. Your body is growing and changing -- and Baby needs you to be healthy and alert! Having troubles getting some good Zzzz? Our sleep solution tips can help you attain a peaceful and productive night's sleep.

