First Trimester Health

Your first trimester is often the toughest. Here you'll learn about common first trimester issues pregnant women experience including spotting, cramps, and more. Plus, we'll teach you how your healthcare provider will be tracking your weight gain, nutrition, hormones, blood pressure, and more - and why.

What to Expect in the First Trimester
For most women, the initial weeks of pregnancy are the most consuming because everything is new, exciting, and a bit overwhelming. Consider this your manual for understanding the first trimester.
Celebs Have Crappy First Trimesters Just Like Us
First trimester morning sickness is very common, even celebs like Tori Spelling, Tia Mowry, Kim Kardashian West, Ali Landry & Gwyneth Paltrow aren't immune.
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 9: OMG I'm Pregnant!
Find out what's going on in week 9 of your pregnancy on this episode of Pregnancy Confidential.
10 Strange Pregnancy Symptoms
Everyone expects morning sickness and funny cravings during pregnancy, but there are plenty of other strange pregnancy symptoms you might not know about.
Handling a Tough First Trimester of Pregnancy
Exhaustion, nausea, sore breasts and other symptoms are very common during the first trimester of pregnancy. While they usually do improve by the fourth month, it helps to know how to cope with these discomforts in the meantime. 
Your First Trimester Diet
Eating well now and throughout your pregnancy is crucial. Make sure you get off on the right foot.
Handling Work and Fatigue
Feeling tired during your first few weeks of pregnancy is normal. But how should you handle it at work? Try not to turn to caffeine -- here's why.
Understanding HCG Levels in Pregnancy
10 First Trimester To-Dos
Get Moving
Your Hormones

The Fatigue Factor

Feeling exceptionally exhausted is a common early-pregnancy symptom. Here's how to manage when you feel less than spunky.

