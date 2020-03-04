First Trimester Health

What to Expect in the First Trimester
For most women, the initial weeks of pregnancy are the most consuming because everything is new, exciting, and a bit overwhelming. Consider this your manual for understanding the first trimester.
Celebs Have Crappy First Trimesters Just Like Us
First trimester morning sickness is very common, even celebs like Tori Spelling, Tia Mowry, Kim Kardashian West, Ali Landry & Gwyneth Paltrow aren't immune.
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 9: OMG I'm Pregnant!
Find out what's going on in week 9 of your pregnancy on this episode of Pregnancy Confidential.
10 Strange Pregnancy Symptoms
Everyone expects morning sickness and funny cravings during pregnancy, but there are plenty of other strange pregnancy symptoms you might not know about.
Handling a Tough First Trimester of Pregnancy
Exhaustion, nausea, sore breasts and other symptoms are very common during the first trimester of pregnancy. While they usually do improve by the fourth month, it helps to know how to cope with these discomforts in the meantime.
Your First Trimester Diet
Eating well now and throughout your pregnancy is crucial. Make sure you get off on the right foot.