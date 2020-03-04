Pregnancy Development Stages

Pregnancy is divided into three distinct stages: the first trimester, second trimester, and third trimester. Vital fetal growth and development happens in each of them, and your body also changes along the way. Check out our guide on pregnancy stages to learn about ultrasounds, important prenatal tests, fetal development, health concerns, about more.

Quickening in Pregnancy: Feeling the First Fetal Kicks

Many moms-to-be wonder when they’ll feel fetal movements for the first time. Here’s your guide to understanding “quickening” during pregnancy.
Everything You Need to Know About First Trimester Prenatal Tests

From blood draws to urine tests to ultrasounds, early prenatal testing is often overwhelming for parents-to-be. Read up on the options before your next appointment.
NIPT: A Crash Course in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

Here's what you need to know about the noninvasive prenatal genetic screening test that has doctors, researchers, and parents excited.
This Mom Embroiders the Most Precious Keepsakes From Ultrasound Pictures

And just in time for Mother's Day.
Your Growing Baby Bump: Month by Month

By the end of your pregnancy, your baby will be the size of a watermelon. See how your little one's growth affects your bump during each month of gestation.
An Embryo Forms: Weeks 4 to 8 of Pregnancy

Chances are you have no idea you're pregnant yet-but your body is already hard at work. Watch as the egg undergoes its wondrous transformation to embryo.

How Many Ultrasounds Do You Need During Pregnancy?

As it turns out, most women only need a couple of ultrasounds during pregnancy. Read on to learn more about these important prenatal exams.
First Trimester Ultrasound Pictures

Do you know what to expect at your first trimester ultrasound? We've partnered with the American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine (AIUM), Johns Hopkins, and the March of Dimes to create this unique peak into Baby's development inside the womb during the first few weeks of life. 
Second Trimester Ultrasound Pictures

Third Trimester Ultrasound Pictures

Are 5D Ultrasounds Even a Real Thing?

What Is a 3D Ultrasound?

What to Expect in the First Trimester

For most women, the initial weeks of pregnancy are the most consuming because everything is new, exciting, and a bit overwhelming. Consider this your manual for understanding the first trimester.

Developing Senses: Weeks 22 to 25 of Pregnancy

Sleep Cycles: Weeks 26 to 30 of Pregnancy

Second Trimester Begins: Weeks 13 to 17 of Pregnancy

Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 39: Let's Get This Show on the Road!

Pregnancy Confidential: A Week-by-Week Pregnancy Podcast

What medicines are safe to take for frequent headaches while pregnant?

Are fetal portraits safe?

What will my health-care provider do if my baby is moving less often?

When should I consider myself a mother?

Can my baby hear before she's born?

Can my baby taste before she's born?

Can my baby see before she's born?

What is a nonstress test?

What is a multiple marker screening test?

Why isn't my baby kicking?

What is a nuchal translucency screening?

What do irregular baby kicks mean?

Why is it important to monitor a baby's heart rate during labor?

Can my baby sense touch before she's born?

How can I figure out my due date?

When will I see my baby's heartbeat on an ultrasound?

At what rate is it normal for babies to grow during pregnancy?

What is a contraction stress test?

I just found out I'm 10 weeks pregnant and have been drinking and smoking heavily...Will my baby be okay?

Why does my baby press on my abdomen?

